One injured as two-alarm Queens fire rips through home | amNewYork

Queens

One injured as two-alarm Queens fire rips through home

Firefighters at the scene of a two-alarm fire on Sutter Avenue in Ozone Park, Queens on Feb. 12, 2021.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Firefighters extinguished a two-alarm fire that ripped through a Queens home Friday afternoon, according to the FDNY.

The blaze broke out in a two-story home at 133-03 Sutter Ave. in South Ozone Park just before 1 p.m. on Feb. 12 and advanced to a second-alarm, requiring 25 units and 106 fire fighters, an FDNY spokesman said.

FDNY battled flames in the basement, first and second floor as well as the building’s attic.

The fire was brought under control just before 3 p.m. and one person was transported to Jamaica Hospital, according to the FDNY.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Firefighters fought fire on the basement, 1st, 2nd and attic of a private dwelling during two alarm fire on Sutter Avenue in Ozone Park, Queens on Feb. 12, 2021.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

