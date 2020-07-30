Two men wanted for swiping shaving products from Manhattan drug store and threatening employees

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are looking for a pair of crooks who robbed a drug store at knifepoint in Manhattan this week.

Authorities say that at 8:28 p.m. on July 27, two unknown men walked into Rite Aid, located at 282 8th Avenue, and began to take numerous shaving products from the shelves and tried to conceal them inside tote bags. When they were confronted by store employees, the suspects pushed past the employees and left the store.

The employees followed the suspects outside, and one of the suspects pulled out a knife and threatened to harm the employees. The suspects then fled the store on foot northbound on 8th Avenue.

On July 29, the NYPD released photos and videos of the suspects taken from the store:

The first suspect, described as a Black man in his 30s, was last seen wearing a black mask over his face, a white baseball cap, a white shirt, black pants, black sneakers and he had on a red backpack. The second suspect, also described as a Black man in his 40s, was last seen wearing a blue surgical mask over his face, a black shirt, light-colored pants, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.