Two additional suspects booked in brutal Midtown cop attack

This screenshot shows a group of individuals, whom police identified as migrants, beating two police officers on West 42nd Street in Midtown on Jan. 27, 2024.

Two additional suspects were apprehended Wednesday in connection with the shocking Midtown cop attack over the weekend that left two officers injured.

According to police sources, 24-year-old Yohenry Brito and 21-year-old Jandry Barros were tracked down and arrested for their alleged roles in the assault of a police officer and lieutenant outside of the Candler Building migrant shelter located on West 42 Street and 7th Avenue on Sunday night. Both suspects were said to be migrants, sources reported.

Surveillance video from the incident shows a large group of men punching and kicking cops as they apparently attempted to break up the disorderly crowd. Police say those involved in the shocking attack stem from shelters across the city and country.

The assault ended with police marking four arrests that night: 19-year-old Darwin Andres Gomez-Izquiel, who has a Mississippi address; 19-year-old Kelvin Servita Arocha, who resides in Brooklyn; 24-year-old Yorman Reveron, also listed as residing in Brooklyn; and 21-year-old Wilson Juarez, who lives in Queens.

Two days later 22-year-old Jhoan Boada, listed as homeless, was apprehended. Now Brito of the Upper East Side and Barros of Queens join the list of growing names. They were charged with robbery and felony assault.

Yet the five previously arrested suspects were freed without bail following arraignment, leaving NYPD brass seething.

“They should be sitting in Rikers right now. They should be indicted this week and taken off our streets,” Chief of Patrol John Chell said on Jan. 31. “You want to know why our cops are getting assaulted? There’s no consequences. We must change this, end of story.”

Police say they are concerned the release of the assailants without consequence could embolden criminals and lead to further attacks on cops.

“Attacks on police officers are becoming an epidemic, and the reason is the revolving door we’re seeing in cases like this one,” PBA President Patrick Hendry said, taking aim at the courts. “It is impossible for police officers to deal effectively with crime and disorder if the justice system can’t or won’t protect us while we do that work.”

Police say there are several suspects that are still outstanding.