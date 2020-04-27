Video shows suspect attacking Manhattan deli employee for no apparent reason

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are looking for a man who was caught on video attacking a deli employee in Manhattan for no apparent reason.

According to police, at 6 a.m. on April 2, a 25-year-old male deli employee was opening the store, located at 300 8th Avenue, when he was approached from behind by an unknown man. The man proceeded to hit the employee with an unknown hard object in an unprovoked attack.

The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction. The victim suffered a laceration to the back of his head and was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

On April 26, the NYPD released a video of the suspect during the attack:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.