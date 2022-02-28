WATCH: Video shows suspect smacking woman with poop at Bronx subway station

Talk about a crappy situation — the NYPD is looking for a man who slapped a woman with poop on a Bronx subway platform.

According to police, at 5:15 p.m. on Feb. 21 a 43-year-old woman was sitting on a bench on the southbound Wakefield–241st Street station when she was approached by an unknown man. The man proceeded to strike the victim in her face and the back of her head with human feces.

The suspect then fled the station in an unknown direction. The NYPD released photos of the suspect and a video of the suspect committing the assault:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.