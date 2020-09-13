Violent robbery and stabbing outside Midtown hotel may be drug-related: cops

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives are looking for the two suspects who robbed and stabbed a 37-year-old man outside a Midtown hotel on Saturday.

The attack happened on Sept. 12 at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel located at 326 West 40th St., across from the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

Law enforcement sources said the victim became embroiled in a verbal dispute with the two perpetrators. It’s believed the matter may have been drug-related, sources noted.

The words turned violent, police said, when the crooks forcibly removed the victim’s property, which included a Versace bag, a Louis Vuitton wallet and two iPhones — worth a combined $5,900.

During the robbery, cops said, one of the suspects then pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the victim in the back. Following the attack, the pair took off on foot.

The incident was reported to the Midtown South Precinct. The victim was treated at Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital for his injuries.

Cops described one of the suspects as a man with a medium complexion and a slim build, who was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a face mask, a black jacket with white sleeves, black pants and white sneakers. Police noted that he was in possession of the sharp object used in the assault.

His accomplice, meanwhile, was described as a man with a medium complexion and a medium build, with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a green button-down, short-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and green sneakers.

They are pictured in security camera footage taken near the scene.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.