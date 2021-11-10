‘We’re never ever going to stop until we find out what happened’: NYPD, Bronx residents holds vigil for infant twins murdered a year ago

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The infant twins from the Bronx lived just 24 hours on this Earth, but their memory remains eternal a year after their murder.

One year ago on Nov. 9 the superintendent of 1460 College Avenue discovered the remains of twins—born merely hours earlier—at the back of the property. Wrapped up in trash bags, the bodies were discarded like garbage, horrifying residents and shocking those who heard the news.

Working diligently for a year, detectives have attempted to locate the mother of the children but as of yet have been unable to do so. In the meantime, NYPD officials have served as surrogate family members to the deceased newborns in the absence of next of kin, naming the babies Zeke and Zane, and even held a funeral and burial for the twins.

According to the medical examiner’s office, the deaths were so fresh that the umbilical cords were still attached. Their bodies were never claimed, and their killer remains at large.

Becoming quite a personal case for the police department, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark, the New York Hispanic Clergy Association, and the NYPD held a candlelight vigil Tuesday night on the anniversary the babies were found dead.

Brought together by Reverend Oswald Dennis, the somber occasion looked to honor the newborns while also asking anyone with information regarding what led to the horrific scene to come forward.

“I have been doing this a long time and we have never had a case like this. The other thing about it is we never had such community support. When I tell you the community from this building came out offering their fingerprints, their DNA. The community is upset and we are not going to give up,” Lieutenant William O’Toole said.

The lieutenant also pointed out that the mother of the babies may not necessarily be the perpetrator of the murders, and in fact could very well be a victim herself.

Police are desperate to finally resolve this case, and O’Toole asked anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward and say something.

“The babies were found wrapped in plastic bags, wrapped in a cloth. Whatever situation that she is in [the mother] to make her do this, we are here to help. I mean obviously it has to be something,” Lieutenant O’Toole said.

Offering prayers, the residents joined in the memorial service as those gathered lit candles. Bowing their heads, officers and civilians alike engaged in a moment of silence before breaking out in song.

Gently swaying with flames in hand, the gathering recited religious hymns as they remembered the twins.

Clark hopes this gathering showcases the determination and compassion of investigators and finally leads to a breakthrough.

“It’s important that we know who did this and why. More importantly, to make sure that the community knows that we care; that we’re never ever going to stop until we find out what happened and to get justice for two innocent lives,” Clark said.

Anyone with information in regard to this murder is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.