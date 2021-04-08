Six months later, Bronx detectives still working to solve twin infants' murder | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD has ruled the grisly death of two infants found outside of a Bronx residential building last November as homicides, with a $10,000 reward now offered for anyone to come forward and help catch the individual responsible for their demise.

On April 8, Bronx Homicide Squad Commander Lieutenant William O’Toole provided updates on the full term, identical twin boys who were found bagged outside of 1460 College Ave. in Claremont at about 1:45 p.m on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Though initial reports that the boys had been thrown from a high distance, O’Toole said the autopsies conducted by the Medical Examiner’s office found that the infants had died from “blunt force trauma to the skull” that “doesn’t appear to be from a fall,” as their cause of death.

He also alluded that they were possibly hit or intentionally struck until killed, then left in the rear of the College Avenue location. The building’s superintendent made the horrific discovery, prompting a 911 call.

O’Toole estimates that the babies had been left at the location for up to 12 hours before they were found.

The commanding officer also said that there was no direct surveillance view of the crime scene, which is a back garbage alley in between College and Teller Avenues.

“Not all the cameras were working,” he said, noting that better equipment has since been installed to the building.

Now, the “pretty exhausting investigation” has reached the forensic science phase of analyzing both fingerprints and DNA evidence, investigators said, stressing that the public’s aid could be crucial in bringing this infant-killer to justice.

O’Toole also commended residents of that building for coming forward to cooperate as many offered fingerprint and DNA to police.

He also said that this crime does not appear to be connected to an adjacent shelter, which had four pregnant women residing at the time.

The infant’s biological mother, who remains unknown is a person of interest in this case, O’Toole said. But he insisted that someone knows something who can finally help solve this gruesome crime.

“There’s not much that goes on in this city that someone doesn’t know,” O’Toole said.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.