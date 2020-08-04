Williamsburg building collapses with no reported injuries: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A three-story building collapsed on Bedford Avenue in Williamsburg on Tuesday afternoon, covering a nearby parked car in debris.

The facade of the three-story structure at 204 Bedford Ave., between N. Fifth and N. Sixth streets, came crashing down around 12:45 pm — but luckily the building was vacant at the time and no injuries have been reported so far, according to a spokesman for the police department.

Police, firefighters, and other emergency responders came to the scene and cleared away loose detritus around 2 p.m.

First responders also evacuated the adjacent building at 208 Bedford Ave. and the restaurant at that building’s ground floor, Red Bowl, was closed at the time, according to reports on the scene.

The local 94th Police Precinct in a statement on Twitter urging people to stay away from the area and expect delays due to heavy police and fire department presence in the area.

The building collapse follows the arrival of Tropical Storm Isaias, which started battering the five boroughs Tuesday afternoon.

This story is developing. Check back later for more updates.