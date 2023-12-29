Woman loots $13,800 worth of merchandise from Manhattan jewelry shop

The suspect wanted in connection with the robbery of a jewelry shop on Dec. 15.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police are looking for the female burglar who looted a jewelry shop in Lower Manhattan on Dec. 15.

According to the investigation, the woman walked into Mejuri, a jewelry purveyor at 43 Spring St, and grabbed $13,800 worth of store merchandise.

After grabbing the ill-gotten goods, the suspect fled on foot westbound before police arrived at around 4:12 p.m.

No one was reported injured in the robbery, according to police.

Cops described the woman as having a light skin complexion and a medium build, with long dark hair.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips.