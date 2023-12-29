Woman loots $13,800 worth of merchandise from Manhattan jewelry shop

Police are looking for the female burglar who looted a jewelry shop in Lower Manhattan on Dec. 15.
According to the investigation, the woman walked into Mejuri, a jewelry purveyor at 43 Spring St, and grabbed $13,800 worth of store merchandise.
After grabbing the ill-gotten goods, the suspect fled on foot westbound before police arrived at around 4:12 p.m.
No one was reported injured in the robbery, according to police.
Cops described the woman as having a light skin complexion and a medium build, with long dark hair.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips.