Woman dies in deadly hit-and-run after trying to cross the Staten Island Expressway: cops

A woman died of her injuries after she was hit by a car in a hit-and-run while crossing the Staten Island Expressway.

Authorities say that at 3:20 a.m. on July 24, the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian struck on the westbound Staten Island Expressway near exit 13. Upon their arrival, officers found a 28-year-old woman lying the roadway near the HOV lane, unconscious and unresponsive, with trauma throughout her body.

An investigation found that the victim was trying to cross the expressway when she was struck by a vehicle that did not remain at the scene.

EMS rushed to the location and declared the victim dead at the scene. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.