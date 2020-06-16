Woman dies of injuries after being hit by bus in Manhattan: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A woman died of her injuries after she was struck by a bus near Central Park on Tuesday morning.

Police say that sometime before 9:05 a.m. on June 16, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a pedestrian struck by a bus in the vicinity of 5th Avenue and 59th Street. Officials say that the victim may have been riding a bike at the time of the collision, however it is not clear at this time.

EMS responded to the location and declared the victim dead at the scene. The bus driver remained at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.