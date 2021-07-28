Adams huddles with NYC House members at D.C. meeting

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Democratic nominee for New York City Mayor Eric Adams met Wednesday with nearly all of the Democratic Congressional delegation for New York City to discuss his priorities and enlist the Federal government’s budgetary and policy support.

Congressman Jerrold Nadler (D-Manhattan/Brooklyn) organized the hour-long partisan meeting as Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/Brooklyn) – the lone House Republican representing the city – was not invited.

“We discussed issues like combating gun violence with greater community funding and stronger law enforcement coordination, doubling Federal investment in NYCHA and expanding affordable housing subsidy eligibility, providing quality child care and early childhood education for every family, and fighting climate change while employing New Yorkers with good green jobs,” said Adams.

“Everything our government does must start with one question: How does this help working people and lower- and middle-income communities of color and immigrant communities? I thank the members of our Congressional delegation for their continued hard work and partnership on this fundamental mission for our borough and city,” he added.

Queens/Nassau Congressman Tom Suozzi, the first member of Congress to endorse Adams for mayor, whom Adams called “a brother from another mother” on election night, said the meeting was about resetting relationships and setting the agenda moving forward.



“He came down here as a gracious winner, exhibiting great humility,” Suozzi said. “Eric exhibited great leadership in saying, ‘Listen, it’s time to reset the relations, the primaries is over and we need to all work together’”

Part of that graciousness extended to Congressman Hakeem Jeffries (D-Brooklyn/Queens), who had endorsed Maya Wiley for mayor.

“We had a wonderful discussion with Borough President Adams about his vision for leading the great New York City comeback,” said Jeffries. “We talked about a host of issues, including housing concerns, making New York City a livable place for working families, reforming the State and Local Deduction Cap, and striking the right balance between lifting up public safety and having fair, just and equitable policing.”

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Queens/Bronx), a fellow supporter of Wiley, declined to comment on the meeting.

Many members of the meeting brought up the State and Local Tax (SALT) deduction issue facing New Yorkers. Former President Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act included a provision limiting the amount of SALT an individual could deduct from their federal income tax to $10,000, effectively raising taxes for many New Yorkers. Members of the delegation want this repealed, or at least raised.

Malliotakis spokesperson Natalie Baldassarre said although the Staten Island House member was not invited, she looked forward to meeting with Adams.

“Mr. Adams has an open invitation to come to our office to discuss the issues facing Staten Island and Southern Brooklyn,” she said.