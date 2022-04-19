Manhattan/Queens/Brooklyn Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday after experiencing symptoms that she likened to a “bad cold.”

Maloney, 76, announced the diagnosis on April 19 after a positive home test was confirmed by the results of a lab PCR test. She’s now quarantining at her New York City residence.

“I am in good spirits, just feeling a bit like I have a bad cold. But I’m also feeling grateful that testing is now easily and widely available, so I won’t unknowingly spread the virus to friends and family,” the 15-term Congresswoman said in her statement. “And I am especially grateful that I have had my COVID vaccine shots and my Boosters. I hate to contemplate what I might be facing were that not the case. We’re all in a much better place than we were 2 years ago at this time.”

Maloney’s most recent public appearance occurred the day after Easter, on Monday, April 18, when she held a press conference in Manhattan decrying the proposed closure of the local VA hospital.

While convalescing and recovering, Maloney joked that she might “use the time to read some banned books.”