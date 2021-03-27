Cuomo aides subpoenaed in sexual harassment probe: report | amNewYork

Quantcast
Cuomo aides subpoenaed in sexual harassment probe: report

FILE PHOTO: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo waves goodbye as he departs an event, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in the Bronx borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/Pool

The office of state Attorney General Letitia James has subpoenaed dozens of officials in Governor Andrew Cuomo’s administration as part of a probe into sexual harassment accusations, The Wall Street Journal reported late on Friday. 

Cuomo’s aide Melissa DeRosa, whose title is secretary to the governor, was among the officials to receive a subpoena earlier this month, the newspaper reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters was unable to confirm the report immediately. Spokespersons for Cuomo did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comments.

Cuomo, 63, is resisting pressure to resign following the flurry of accusations of sexual harassment or misconduct and revelations that his administration under-reported nursing home deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor has denied any wrongdoing, though he has acknowledged it had been a “custom” for him to kiss and hug people when greeting them. He has said he was sorry if his behavior had made “people feel uncomfortable.”

