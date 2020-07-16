Delay could kill probe related to Trump’s finances, New York prosecutor says

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY KAREN FREIFELD AND JONATHAN STEMPEL

A New York prosecutor on Thursday warned against the possibility of letting U.S. President Donald Trump run out the clock on the Manhattan district attorney’s criminal probe into Trump and his company.

Carey Dunne, the general counsel for District Attorney Cyrus Vance, spoke at a hearing in federal court in Manhattan to discuss Trump’s renewed legal challenge to Vance’s effort to seek eight years of his personal and corporate tax returns.

Dunne said there are looming deadlines to prosecute cases from the probe because of statutes of limitations, and more delays could give Trump the “absolute temporary immunity” that courts including the U.S. Supreme Court have rejected.

“Let’s not let delay kill this case,” Dunne told U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero.

The judge approved a jointly negotiated schedule allowing the president to file an amended complaint challenging the subpoena and its scope by July 27. Vance has agreed not to enforce the subpoena through that date.

The case is Trump v Vance et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 19-08694.