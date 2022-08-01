Mayor Adams announces emergency procurement to obtain shelter for asylum seekers

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced an emergency procurement declaration to quickly obtain shelter and other services for people seeking asylum in NYC.

Approximately 4,000 asylum seekers have entered the city since May of this year, accounting for some of the 10% increase in the NYC Homeless Services’ census. About 100 additional asylum seekers are reportedly looking for some form of housing assistance each day in the city.

“New York is a city of immigrants, and we will always welcome newcomers with open arms. Over the past two months, we have seen a significant increase in the number of asylum seekers arriving in our city’s shelter system,” said Mayor Adams in the announcement Aug. 1. “To fulfill our city’s legal and moral mandate to provide quality shelter to anyone experiencing homelessness, and to ensure we are providing appropriate services to asylum seekers, we are immediately issuing an emergency procurement declaration to rapidly procure additional shelter and services to serve these individuals and families. We are working across city agencies and with not-for-profit partners to ensure these individuals have access to a range of services, including legal support, health care, and education. We can no longer wait — and this declaration will allow the city to procure sorely needed additional resources as quickly as possible.”

In order to protect asylum seekers from deportation or federal detainment – and because NYC is a “sanctuary city” aiming to provide shelter to all who need it regardless of immigration status – the city does not track individuals’ immigration status on any intake forms.

Accordingly, this means the number of people entering the shelter system is a conservative estimate.

“New York’s commitment to providing shelter is an essential part of what makes our city a welcoming safe haven,” said New York City Comptroller Brad Lander. “We will work closely with the administration to appropriately expedite contracts and ensure New York City can deliver the shelter and services that families seeking asylum here urgently need.”