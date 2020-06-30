NYC Board of Elections to canvas absentee ballots on July 6 and 8

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The New York City Board of Elections announced Tuesday they will begin counting tens of thousands of absentee ballots cast for the June 23 Democratic primary next week, the results of which are still pending over a week later.

For Staten Island, this will begin on July 6 and the rest of the boroughs will start on July 8. The locations and time that these operations will start, however, has not been announced by the BOE, who did not return a request for clarification from amNewYork Metro.

The decision made at the weekly commissioner’s meeting was preceded by an overview of operations at 1,166 polling locations on election day itself and over 70 early voting poll sites, mainly focusing on COVID-19 safety measures. Some of which include transparent shields provided by vendors and the efficacy of different ones provided.