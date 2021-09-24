Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Welcome to PoliticsNY with Skye: Behind the Curtain – Ep. 31, the show that takes you backstage, behind the scenes of NY’s biggest production: government.

Get to know Matt Cohen: the new millennial leader of Long Island’s premiere business organization: the Long Island Association. After serving as the right-hand-man to Kevin Law, who formerly held this role, Matt has succeeded him as the new man-in-charge. What’s on his priority list for the region, and most importantly, what does her order for breakfast at the diner?

