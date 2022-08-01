The New York City Test & Trace Corps, established during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, is set to rebrand as the Test & Treat Corps to reflect the priority to provide New Yorkers with life-saving COVID-19 treatments.

The Test & Treat Corps also announced on Aug. 1 the expansion of the country’s first-ever mobile “Test to Treat” program to over 30 units, including units that will focus on providing COVID-related care to homeless New Yorkers.

“We have more tools than ever before in our arsenal to fight this pandemic, including ready access to lifesaving treatments and at-home tests,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams during the announcement on Monday. “Over the past few months, the NYC Test & Treat Corps has rapidly expanded access to both — distributing at-home tests for free at more than 1,200 locations across New York City, and opening over 30 of the nation’s first mobile Test to Treat locations. We will continue to innovate and lead the way in prevention and mitigation to move our city safely forward.”

These mobile units provide immediate access to the COVID-19 antiviral drug, Paxlovid, upon receiving a positive COVID test result. The mobile units will also work to complement NYC’s 24/7 COVID-19 hotline, which New Yorkers can call following a positive at-home COVID test to have Paxlovid prescribed to them and arranged for home delivery.

“Test to Treat’s one-stop-shop model, providing tests, and allowing New Yorkers who test positive for COVID-19 to get the highly effective antiviral Paxlovid on the spot, is just the kind of innovation we need to stay on top of the virus in the City,” said Health and Human Services Regional Director Dr. Dara Kass. “As an Emergency Room physician, it’s clear that the sooner we can identify, isolate, and treat COVID-19, the more effectively we can save lives, and prevent the overburdening of health care systems.”

There are currently almost 400 active testing sites across NYC, including mobile units offering rapid and PCR testing. Test & Treat will continue to work with communities experiencing higher levels of COVID spread and ensure that testing deployments reach all New Yorkers in need.

“The New York City Test and Trace has proven proficient in reaching people in traditionally underserved neighborhoods, and now as ‘Test and Treat’ they will be better equipped to direct New Yorkers who test positive for COVID-19 to the potentially life-saving treatments they may require,” said New York City Council Member Mercedes Narcisse of District 46. “I particularly applaud the announcement of the over 30 mobile units which will provide immediate access to Paxlovid to those New Yorkers in need, including our vulnerable homeless population and help stop the spread of the virus in our communities.”

Multiple COVID-19 treatments are available for people ages 12 and older and can be delivered to New Yorkers’ homes for free. For more information on COVID-19 treatments, please call 212-COVID19 and press 9 or visit nyc.gov/health/covidtreatments.