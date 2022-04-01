Three U.S. House Democrats seek documents from Amazon on labor practices

Three U.S. House Democrats including the chair of the Oversight Committee on Friday asked Amazon.com to turn over documents detailing Amazon’s labor practices especially during severe weather.

“We are concerned by recent reports that Amazon may be putting the health and safety of its workers at risk, including by requiring them to work in dangerous conditions during tornadoes, hurricanes, and other extreme weather,” wrote Representatives Carolyn Maloney, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Cori Bush. They want Amazon to provide documents detailing terminations or disciplinary actions against employees or contractors at the Amazon facilities in a number of locations by April 14.