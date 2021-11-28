Long Island Democrat Tom Suozzi to decide on run for governor Monday: reports

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Queens/Long Island Congressman Tom Suozzi is slated to announce whether he will throw his hat into the ring for governor Monday, Nov. 29, according to reports.

The Congressman representing Long Island and a sliver of northeast Queens could seek the Democratic nomination, multiple outlets reported over the weekend.

Speculation about his candidacy reignited after Suozzi declined an offer by New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams to serve as his deputy in a statement on social media, Saturday, instead teasing “plans for the future” in public office.

“I will do everything I can to help my friend Mayor-elect @ericadamsfornyc and the people of NYC succeed. After discussing it with my family, I believe the best way for me to help him and NYC is in elected office. I will announce my plans for the future in the coming days. TY Eric,” wrote Suozzi on Twitter.

Suozzi’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment to confirm the reports by press time.

The Representative formerly served as Nassau County executive after being the mayor of Glen Cove. He also ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic ticket for State Attorney General against Eliot Spitzer in 2006.

Suozzi’s entry would challenge Governor Kathy Hochul from a more centrist flank, compared to contenders from the left like State Attorney General Letitia James, New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, and potentially Mayor Bill de Blasio.

New York’s Third Congressional District, which Suozzi has represented since 2017, largely covers parts of Nassau and Suffolk counties on Long Island, but also includes a handful of neighborhoods at the northeastern edge of Queens, including Whitestone, Douglaston, and Little Neck.

Also from Long Island, Congressman Lee Zeldin, of eastern Suffolk County, launched his bid for governor on the Republican line earlier this year.

He will face off an already-crowded field in the GOP primary, including Andrew Giuliani, son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani; Rob Astorino, a former Westchester County executive; upstate sheriff Mark Carpinelli; and podcaster and right-wing activist Derrick Gibson.