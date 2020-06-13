Suspect in deadly Queens stabbing caught on camera

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police found a man stabbed to death in Jackson Heights Friday night, according to authorities.

Police received a call just before 7:30 p.m. on June 12 regarding an assault in front of 82-15 Northern Boulevard. Upon arriving at the scene, officers from the 115th Precinct found 21-year-old Nicolas Caicedo-Velasquez, of 77th Street, with multiple stab wounds to his chest.

EMS arrived and transported Caicedo-Velasquez to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where we was pronounced dead.

There have been no arrests, but cops are searching for a man wanted in connection with the homicide. Police described the suspect as having a light complexion, slim build and a beard. He was last seen wearing an orange/red polo shirt, a black baseball cap, blue jeans, black sneakers and a black crossbody bag.

The NYPD released surveillance video and images of the suspect Saturday morning.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.