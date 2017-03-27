Quantcast
Real Estate

Affordable housing lottery in Brownsville, Brooklyn, opens

Ivan Pereira
March 27, 2017
Both one- and two-bedroom apartments are available in the building on Mother Gaston Blvd.

The city opened up a lottery on Monday for 25 affordable apartments in Brownsville, Brooklyn..

Twenty one-bedroom units at 603 Mother Gaston Blvd. will rent for $876 a month, while the remaining two-bedroom units will go for $1,058, according to the city’s department of Housing Preservation and Development. The 12-floor building will include on-site social services for tenants such as financial literacy, health care access and job training.

One-bedroom apartments will be available for one-person households earning between $31,989 and $38,100; and for two-person households earning between $31,989 and $43,500. For two- three- and four-person households, salaries for the two-bedroom apartments range between $38,263 and $54,360 annually, depending on family size. Interested New Yorkers must register on the city’s website, housingconnect.nyc.gov or call 311 for more information. The deadline is May 24.

