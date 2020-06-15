Affordable housing lottery opens for 69 senior units in Brooklyn’s East New York

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY SUSAN DE VRIES

An affordable housing lottery has opened for 69 senior units in a nine-story building at 10 Schroeder’s Walk in East New York. The building is one of eight planned as part of the redevelopment of the former state-run Brooklyn Developmental Center site.

All 69 of the available units in the building are one-bedroom apartments. Monthly rents are calculated at 30 percent of the tenant’s adjusted annual gross income.

The lottery is set at an area median income range of 50 percent for all the units. Eligible incomes range between $0 and $45,000 for households of one to two people. For households of two at least one of the members must be aged 62 or older.

According to the lottery listing, the building will include a senior support service room, bike room, laundry and outdoor recreation area. Parking will be available for an additional fee.

The project, known as Fountains Seaview, was first announced by Governor Cuomo in 2017. The state-run Brooklyn Developmental Center, at 888 Fountain Avenue, closed in 2015, was decommissioned and sold to Arker Companies for $10 million after a competitive Request for Proposal process. The just under seven acres of land will ultimately include eight buildings with a mix of residential, retail and community space. A total of 1,169 residential units are planned, of which 397 will be affordable.

This lottery is the third to open for apartments in the planned complex. The first kicked off in September 2019 for 47 units at 11629 Seaview Avenue. The second — for 199 units at 911 Erskine — launched this spring. Aufgang Architects is the architect of record for that building as well as 911 Erskine Street. Their other projects in Brooklyn include affordable housing projects at 325 Lafayette Avenue in Clinton Hill and 181 Front Street in Dumbo.

Applications for the affordable housing lottery must be submitted by August 10. Apply through NYC Housing Connect. To learn more about how to apply for affordable housing, read Brownstoner’s guide.

This story first appeared on brownstoner.com.