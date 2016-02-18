Brooklyn’s tallest building would be 73 stories under proposal

A proposal for a 73-story tower in Downtown Brooklyn is under consideration.

A proposal for a 1,066-foot building in Downtown Brooklyn is under consideration by the city, according to The New York Times.

The 73-story tower would become the tallest building in the borough, more than twice as high as the 512-foot Williamsburgh Savings Bank building, Brooklyn’s current tallest.

The members of the land-use committee for Brooklyn Community Board 2 unanimously approved the plan, drawn by SHoP Architects, Wednesday night.

The proposed plan is to build the tower at 9 Dekalb Ave., where the Brooklyn Dime Savings Bank sits. It would also be next door to the famous Junior’s Restaurant.

Part of the plan includes building on the rear portion of the bank, The New York Times reports. Since the bank is a New York City landmark, the plan must be approved by the Landmarks Preservation Commission. The hearing is scheduled for March 15.

The building will be a rental apartment building with at least 20 percent of the units used for affordable housing, according to The New York Times.