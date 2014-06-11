Buzz in DUMBO: reBar closing; parking problems

reBar closing: The noisy rumble of the trains and traffic on the bridge over DUMBO are nothing compared to the sound of outrage over the abrupt closing of reBar, a restaurant that has been on Jay Street since 2008. The closing has left many regulars bereft and even worse, many soon-to-be-married couples without the deposits they had made to reserve the space for their celebration. Local merchants came up with a list of alternate venues for these couples and some residents have started an campaign on Giveforward.com to raise funds to pay staff their lost wages. The owner, Jason Stevens, has been arraigned for grand larceny in the second degree and tax fraud, allegedly owing the government $1,000,000 in taxes.

Parking problems: Since DUMBO is so photogenic and such a hot location for television, movie and commercial shoots, parking for residents is often usurped by film crews. According to Robert Perris, District Manager of Community Board 2, community leaders are working with the city’s Transportation and Sanitation departments to address some of the area’s parking problems.