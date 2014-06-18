Buzz in Williamsbridge: Plans for a new cultural center

The commercial strip on White Plains Road in Williamsbridge. Photo Credit: Shwood

Community members along with City Council Member Andy King of District 12 are trying to convert and old MTA power station at 211th Street and White Plains Road into a new cultural center for people to enjoy and “remember the rich history of the North Bronx,” according to King.

The effort to develop the center is currently in the very early stages of organizing and funding. Neighborhood activists will need to secure the funds and planning necessary before the conversion can be presented to the city.