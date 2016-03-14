Fort Greene ‘affordable’ apartments available at 250 Ashland Place

The Gotham Organization is urging New Yorkers to get their applications in for the 282 rent stabilized “affordable” apartments that will become available this summer when the Fort Greene complex opens.

Applications for the apartments at 250 Ashland Place – which will also have 305 market rate units – must be in by April 11.

There are now eight rental lotteries being conducted city wide, but 250 Ashland Place “has higher income units than many of the lotteries now available,” noted Melissa Pianko, Gotham’s executive vice-president of development.

Allowed incomes for 24 studios to rent for $801-a-month range from $28,835 to $36,300. The 16 $2,001 a month studios will go to a person making $69,978 – $99,825. And the 16 $2,444 a month studios will be claimed by singles making $85,543 to $121,000 a year.

The rents on average are 30% under market rates, said Pianko. Gotham wants to get the word out to “people in the middle income categories here who don’t know if they should be applying,” she said.

Ashland Place “will be a wonderful place to live,” Pianko added, noting that the 52-story complex is conveniently located to multiple transportation options and that the units boast granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchens, plank wood flooring as well as other amenities, such as a gym, lounge, and common areas, for extra fees. A children’s play room, however, will be open free of charge to all residents, she said.

Residents of Brooklyn Community Board 2 will receive a preference for about half the units, and municipal employees will receive preference in about five per cent of the rent stabilized units. Seven per cent of the apartments will be set aside for people with various mobility, visual and hearing impairments.

Those interested can register at www.nyc.gov/housingconnect or follow instructions to apply by mail that can be found at http://www.ashlandlottery.com/