Hunter’s Point South set to bring 5,000 units to Long Island City

One talked-about project on the Long Island City waterfront is Hunter’s Point South, a mixed-use affordable housing development sitting on about 30 acres of waterfront. The development will have up to 5,000 units, 60% of which will be affordable housing.

It will also include 11 acres of parkland, more retail and community facilities, according to the city Economic Development Corporation.

Phase 1 began in 2012 and includes two mixed-use buildings with more than 900 housing units for low, moderate and middle-income families, 2,000-square-feet of retail space, along with a waterfront park, a school and parking. It will be set for occupancy this year, according to the LIC Partnership.

Phase 2 of the project bring include roughly 1,190 units with more than 790 of them affordable, according to the partnership, along with more commercial space, another school and a medical facility.

The LIC Partnership noted that roughly 5,000 residential units opened in Long Island City since 2007, with more than 8,000 slated for construction in the next three years.