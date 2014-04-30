Quantcast
FacebookTwitterEmail
City LivingQueensReal Estate

Hunter’s Point South set to bring 5,000 units to Long Island City

amNewYork
April 30, 2014
1 min read

Sixty percent of the units in the development will be affordable housing.

One talked-about project on the Long Island City waterfront is Hunter’s Point South, a mixed-use affordable housing development sitting on about 30 acres of waterfront. The development will have up to 5,000 units, 60% of which will be affordable housing.

It will also include 11 acres of parkland, more retail and community facilities, according to the city Economic Development Corporation.

Phase 1 began in 2012 and includes two mixed-use buildings with more than 900 housing units for low, moderate and middle-income families, 2,000-square-feet of retail space, along with a waterfront park, a school and parking. It will be set for occupancy this year, according to the LIC Partnership.

Phase 2 of the project bring include roughly 1,190 units with more than 790 of them affordable, according to the partnership, along with more commercial space, another school and a medical facility.

The LIC Partnership noted that roughly 5,000 residential units opened in Long Island City since 2007, with more than 8,000 slated for construction in the next three years.

amNewYork

View all posts

You may also like