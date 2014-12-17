Q&A: Kevin Ryan, owner of Denny’s Steak Pub

Kevin Ryan owns and runs Denny’s Steak Pub, a family-owned bar at 106 Beverley Road on the corner of McDonald …

How long have you been running Denny’s?

My dad passed away in 1989 and I’ve been running it since then. It’s a neighborhood bar — it’s been here a long time. It used to be a full steakhouse back in the day. I switched it to just a bar when I started running it. I had another job and it was a lot.

What’s it like growing up in this area?

I grew up up the block. It’s a real family neighborhood. Like most of Brooklyn neighborhoods, it’s changed a lot. It used to be a real working class neighborhood.

What’s the most interesting aspect of owning your bar?

All the different people you run into, all the different personalities. It’s a mix of a lot of different people from all over the place, so it’s interesting. I’m not doing the same thing all the time.