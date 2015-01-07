Q&A with Dana Rywelski, Owner of Doodle Doo’s

She says the cobblestone streets and low buildings really give the neighborhood charm.

Dana Rywelski, a resident of Greenwich Village for 12 years and mother of two, opened Doodle Doo’s, a children’s hair salon and gift boutique 10 years ago. At the time she said Greenwich Village was becoming more family-friendly and she wanted to contribute to the change. The shop attracts many locals and families from all over including New Jersey, the outer boroughs and Westchester.

What do you enjoy about living here?

The cobblestone streets and low buildings really give it such charm. I walk to work and get to say “hi” to customers, the UPS guy who I’ve known for over 10 years, other parents and business owners. I feel you don’t even get that in the suburbs.

What keeps you in business?

One of the things that made us successful is that we try to give superior customer service and really high quality haircuts. We cater our products to accommodate what customers are looking for. What’s also kept us is that people are staying in the city with their kids; they’re not moving out.

Where do you like to go around here with your kids?

Cowgirl on Hudson Street is a favorite; they’re very family-friendly and have a great kids’ menu. The new playground in Washington Square Park is also nice to visit on a spring day; you can sit and watch the kids play.