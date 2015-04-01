Q&A with Pamela Blackwell: Co-founder and owner of Blossom Bakery

Blossom Bakery at 174 Ninth Ave. is a vegan haven full of dairy-free, organic, and kosher treats, from classic desserts to specialty creations. Pamela Blackwell is the co-founder and owner of the Blossom vegan restaurants throughout Manhattan, which has its flagship restaurant and bakery in Chelsea.

Why did you decide to open Blossom Bakery in Chelsea?

My focus with all of the Blossom venues is to encourage people to consider eating animal-free foods. It’s important for people to know they can find vegan-baked goods that are moist and delicious — just like the conventional sweets so many are used to eating. Two years ago there were no shops in Chelsea (other than the Blossom’s) that offered any vegan sweets, so it seemed like the perfect location.

What’s unique about Blossom Bakery?

Well, the fact that we’re 100% vegan definitely sets us apart from other bakeries. Also, everything is made in house throughout the day by head pastry chef Quinn Ventura and her team. Quinn also teaches private baking classes right in our very own kitchen.

What’s your favorite treat the shop sells?

I love our Double Chocolate Cake and our Butterfinger Candy Bars!

Who are the typical clients of the bakery?

There doesn’t seem to be any specific type of client, but people who come in do hope to find a diverse selection of vegan and gluten-free products.