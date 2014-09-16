Staten Island rentals are great for married couples, according to new data

Staten Island came in second in a ranking of the nation’s top 15 cities for coupled renters. Photo Credit: Shipyard Brewing Co.

The forgotten borough appears to be a great deal for married couples looking to rent.

Staten Island came in second — after Newton, Massachusetts and ahead of Edison, New Jersey — in a ranking of the nation’s top 15 cities for coupled renters, according to data compiled by Rent.com with the help of Onboard Informatics.

While Staten Island ranked 15th on restaurant options and “food culture” it placed second overall in general culture and eighth in frequency of dining out.

The median rent for a one-bedroom in Richmond County was $1,225 and for a two-bedroom was $1,850, according to the data — dramatically less than the median rents in other popular married-prone municipalities such as San Mateo and Newport Beach, California.

The list was based on cities with a population of at least 75,000 and a high concentration of married adults where at least one-quarter of all dwellings were rentals and the crime rate is equal to or less than the national average. Other criteria included the variety of dining, entertainment, daytrip, park and cultural options. Here’s the list:

1 Newton, Massachusetts

2 Staten Island, New York

3 Edison, New Jersey

4 Fremont, California

5 Arlington Heights, Illinois

6 Sunnyvale, California

7 Troy, Michigan

8 Irvine, California

9 San Mateo, California

10 Bellevue, Washington

11 Woodbridge, New Jersey

12 Columbia, Maryland

13 Newport Beach, California

14 Farmington Hills, Michigan

15 Torrance, California