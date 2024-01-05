Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Real Estate

Waitlist opens for studios and future one-bedrooms in Hell’s Kitchen affordable housing lottery

By Posted on
23681811
Photo via NYC Housing Connect

There’s still time to apply for an affordable housing lottery in Hell’s Kitchen.

The affordable housing waitlist at Emerald Green, located at 320 West 38th St., has officially launched for a handful of units. According to NYC Housing Connect, the waiting list is meant to fill six studios now, and for future studio and one-bedroom vacancies.

Each apartment includes high-end appliances, including in-unit dishwashers, air conditioning, hardwood floors, high-speed internet and cable or satellite TV. Building amenities include covered parking, laundry service, a gym, pool, yoga studio, several outdoor spaces, and a recycling center, to name a few. The building is also pet-friendly and smoke-free.

Leases started for this building on Oct. 1, 2023, with a 3% increase for a one-year lease or a two-year lease with a 2.75% for the first year and a 3.20% increase for the second year. Those who are approved will be able to make their choice of lease.

Brownstoner Podcast: Compass’ Zolan Rossiter Team Meets the Moment

Schneps Connects

Applications for this lottery must be submitted online or postmarked by Jan. 12, 2024. To apply, visit the listing on New York City’s Housing Connect website.

About the Author

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC