Waitlist opens for studios and future one-bedrooms in Hell’s Kitchen affordable housing lottery

There’s still time to apply for an affordable housing lottery in Hell’s Kitchen.

The affordable housing waitlist at Emerald Green, located at 320 West 38th St., has officially launched for a handful of units. According to NYC Housing Connect, the waiting list is meant to fill six studios now, and for future studio and one-bedroom vacancies.

Each apartment includes high-end appliances, including in-unit dishwashers, air conditioning, hardwood floors, high-speed internet and cable or satellite TV. Building amenities include covered parking, laundry service, a gym, pool, yoga studio, several outdoor spaces, and a recycling center, to name a few. The building is also pet-friendly and smoke-free.

Leases started for this building on Oct. 1, 2023, with a 3% increase for a one-year lease or a two-year lease with a 2.75% for the first year and a 3.20% increase for the second year. Those who are approved will be able to make their choice of lease.

Applications for this lottery must be submitted online or postmarked by Jan. 12, 2024. To apply, visit the listing on New York City’s Housing Connect website.