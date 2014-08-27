Whitestone lacks parking, residents say, even without congestion

Businesses along 150th Street in Whitestone on August 27, 2014. Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Denny’s



Residents said that Whitestone lacks parking, even though it’s not a highly congested area.

“As with everywhere, parking has become a problem in Whitestone,” said Community Board 7 district manager Marilyn Bitterman.

Currently, local business Harpell Chemists at 12-65 150th St. is building their own parking lot but wouldn’t confirm whether it would be used for Harpell customers only or also for neighboring stores. They said they are still figuring out the details.

Nearby store owners like Maria Kiropoulos, owner of Tees To Tiaras on 150th Street, said that limited parking is a problem particularly in the Whitestone Village area, where locals go to run errands.

Devon O’Connor, president of the Welcome to Whitestone Civic Association, said about three years ago there were talks among businesses about wanting a municipal parking lot in the area, but nothing ever came out of it.

According to a Department of Transportation spokesperson, the city has no plans for municipal parking in the area. The representative said that a parking lot needs to be addressed through private development.