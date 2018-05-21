LATEST PAPER
78° Good Afternoon
78° Good Afternoon

Secrets of New York

The ultimate insider's guide to the best-kept secrets of NYC's must-see places and buzzed-about people.

Uncover the Mermaid Parade's secrets before it hits

Uncover the Mermaid Parade's secrets before it hits Coney Island on Saturday, June 16, 2018. (Credit: Getty Images / Mario Tama)

culture

Secrets of the Coney Island Mermaid Parade

W. 21st Street and Surf Avenue, New York, 11224

By   meghan.giannotta@amny.com

Thousands of mermaids walk down Surf Avenue in Coney Island each June like it’s completely normal — even though the mythical creatures don’t even have legs.

Coney Island USA kicked off the inaugural Mermaid Parade in 1983 with 300 costumed participants and 10,000 spectators. The annual event, which has been bringing mythology to life in Brooklyn for the past 36 years, now attracts as many as 800,000 people per celebration.

Wondering why the parade is even centered around mermaids? The street signs explain it all. The march takes place right near Mermaid and Neptune avenues. It’s as simple as that. Or is it?

The event’s founder Dick Zigun filled amNewYork in on some secrets behind the nautical-themed art parade, which hits Coney Island this year on Saturday, June 16.

The parade was founded with three goals in

Credit: Getty Images / Stephanie Keith

It's about mythology of the sea but emphasizes self-expression

The parade was founded with three goals in mind. Not only does it bring mythology to life for local residents who live on Mermaid and Neptune streets, but it is meant to boost pride for the district, which is often disregarded as "entertainment." Finally, it's all about giving artistic New Yorkers a place to express themselves fully in public.

In the early 1980s, Coney Island USA decided

Credit: Getty Images / Timothy Clary

It was almost a Fourth of July parade instead

In the early 1980s, Coney Island USA decided to put together an annual parade to showcase art in a way the entire community could enjoy. The organization had first attempted to coin a Fourth of July parade and was denied by Coney Island's Community Board.

"We were told, 'It's too busy that day, pick any other day in the summer,'" Zigun said. "Which is ironic, because now [the Mermaid Parade] rivals with the Fourth of July as the busiest day of the year for Coney Island."

In fact, going topless isn't even encouraged at

Credit: Getty Images / Mario Tama

The parade isn't all about being topless

In fact, going topless isn't even encouraged at the parade. This may come as a surprise to anyone who has seen photos of the mermaids who choose to bare their midriffs (or more) while in costume.

"The parade isn't as 'nudey' as people say it is," Zigun said. "I'd rather it be known as an art parade than encourage nudity." Nudity is accepted, but isn't the focus of the event. The art is.

Much of Coney Island was hit hard by

Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt

It was almost canceled in 2013 because of superstorm Sandy

Much of Coney Island was hit hard by superstorm Sandy and because of mounting debt from rebuilding, the parade was almost nixed. But Zigun launched a Kickstarter campaign for the parade, seeking $100,000 to help with repairs. The goal was met and the parade went on as planned.

Coney Island USA held another Kickstarter campaign in 2017 because the parade had grown difficult to manage and become increasingly expensive. Zigun said the public and a couple of generous donors raised the $50,000 needed to cover the bills.

The Mermaid Parade doesn't have ties to any

Credit: Getty Images

It’s the largest art parade in the nation

The Mermaid Parade doesn't have ties to any ethnic, religious or commercial groups, as many popular parades in New York City do. Instead, the main focus is to showcase art through self-expression while boosting community morale. According to Zigun, it's the largest parade of its kind in the United States.

Coney Island USA has to send at least

Credit: Getty Images / Mario Tama

There are Mermaid Parade copycats around the globe

Coney Island USA has to send at least five cease-and-desist letters to Mermaid Parade copycats around the world each year, Zigun said. The organization most recently noticed parades in Portland, Oregon and Chicago, attempting to replicate the Brooklyn-born event.

"We don't mind nautical parade themes, but don't steal our name, idea or ceremonial traditions," Zigun warns future imitators.

Cars have been banned from the Coney Island

Credit: Getty Images / Mario Tama

Cars used to drive on the boardwalk during the parade

Cars have been banned from the Coney Island boardwalk by the NYC Parks Department since the 1990s. But before that, the cars included in the Mermaid Parade used to be allowed to drive down and soak in the ocean view. Fifty cars are still part of the event each year, but when the parade reaches West 10th Street, they're forced to continue down Surf Avenue while the marchers head toward the boardwalk, Zigun said.

If you want to get a good shot

Credit: Getty Images / Mario Tama

You can’t ask participants to pose for photos

If you want to get a good shot of the mer-creatures participating, you'll have to break out your wallet. The only spot where you're allowed to take posed photos is in the staging area, Zigun said -- and it'll cost you $20.

If you do try to interfere with the march once it begins, the NYPD won't hesitate to ask you to leave.

"It's a huge free party for 800,000 people," Zigun said, so regulations like this have to be set in stone to keep everyone safe.

Each year a merman and mermaid king and

Credit: Getty Images / Stephen Chernin

Some well-known merpeople have become 'king' and 'queen'

Each year a merman and mermaid king and queen are selected, and there have been some famous faces among the colorful crowd.

This year's king and queen are author Neil Gaiman and singer Amanda Palmer. Previous kings and queens include Adam Savage, Lou Reed, Adam Richman, Curtis Sliwa, Queen Latifah and Moby.

Bribing the parade's judges is not only allowed,

Credit: Getty Images / Yana Paskova

Want to win the costume contest? You can bribe the judges

Bribing the parade's judges is not only allowed, it's encouraged. Trophies are given out to those who have the most creative costume and to those who give the panel free food, alcohol, money or art, Zigun said.

"Our ideal judges are inebriated, inept and corrupt," he added. "That's the way we like it."

In a parade full of fictional sea creatures,

Credit: YouTube / Manolo Gamboa

An elephant once walked among the mermaids

In a parade full of fictional sea creatures, some real-life animals have made appearances as well. In 2010, an elephant with the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus walked Surf Avenue during the event.

Horses and dogs also have marched, but Zigun says he isn't fond of animals participating due to the crowded streets and high temperatures. "We don't forbid animals, but we want people to be humane and realize the ramifications which could be detrimental to their health," he said.

Five couples have decided to hold their wedding

Credit: JoeGalloPhotography.com

Couples have tied the knot in the middle of the parade

Five couples have decided to hold their wedding ceremonies right in the middle of Surf Avenue during the Mermaid Parade, Zigun said. This couple said "I do" on June 24, 2006, photographer Joe Gallo said. Gallo volunteered his photography services for their special occasion.

Those who register to walk in the parade have to provide a description of what they intend to wear and do, but it's often very vague, Zigun said. That leaves room for an element of surprise, such as a wedding, to take place each year.

After their march down Surf Avenue and across

Credit: Getty Images / Mario Tama

Most people miss out on the ‘best part’ of the parade

After their march down Surf Avenue and across the Coney Island boardwalk, Zigun joins King and Queen Neptune in a ceremony on the pier to officially "open the ocean" for the season. Few people even realize that this opening ceremony takes place.

"What I think of as the best part of the parade, most people miss," Zigun said. He explained that the Mermaid Parade is actually a prelude to a West African ceremony for the summer solstice. Drummers leading the march carry baskets of fruit to be offered to the water gods. When the parade ends, the king and queen cut through four ribbons, representing the changing seasons. Zigun holds up the "key to Coney Island" and "opens up the ocean" for the summer.

Previous Secret
The exquisite culture City filming secrets: 'Godfather' and more
Little-known facts behind the culture Little-known stories behind 9 popular murals
If it was the early 1900s, you could landmarks Things you didn't know about the city's subway cars
New York City has secrets at every turn. landmarks Secrets of some of the weirdest places in the city
Even the most cultured Manhattanite probably doesn't know landmarks How well do you really know Manhattan?
St. Patrick's Cathedral, which opened in 1879, now landmarks Hidden places, relics inside St. Patrick's Cathedral
Welcome to the Strand Bookstore. It's full of culture Explore the Strand, book lovers
We're on a mission to uncover secrets of culture Uncover secrets of 'Law and Order: SVU'
The Coney Island Polar Bear Club found thousands outdoors The Coney Island Polar Bear Club, braving the icy Atlantic
Grab a cold one and sip on these food & drink An inside look at Brooklyn Brewery
There are two major Coney Island amusement parks outdoors Secrets of Coney Island: 'It's more than amusements'
Stonewall Inn landmarks A secret message in the Stonewall Inn's name?
From tricky props to unwanted critters finding their culture Secrets of Shakespeare in the Park
Secrets of culture Where Kimmy Schmidt really lives, more secrets
It took 10 years to transform the once-flat outdoors Governors Island is back for the season, secrets and all
Explore some of the secrets and little-known facts outdoors Hidden in Central Park: Lamp post clues, more
The New York Mets hit these secrets of sports Skip the lines at Citi Field, other secrets of the stadium
The Waldorf Astoria hotel in Manhattan has connections landmarks Presidential roasts at the Waldorf Astoria, more secrets
culture Jemima Kirke almost left the show, more 'Girls' secrets
Tiffany salespeople are constantly helping customers find the landmarks Secrets of Tiffany's: The Trump connection, more
culture 'Live from New York,' we've got 8 secrets of 'SNL'
culture Secrets of Alexander Hamilton's New York
Think you know everything about Grand Central Terminal? landmarks Secrets of Grand Central Terminal
Donald Trump loves to talk about Trump Tower, landmarks 14 Trump Tower secrets you should know
The marble lions (named Patience and Fortitude) outside landmarks The NYPL's role in Hollywood, more secrets
One of the oldest in the country, the culture A private 6 train, more St. Patrick's Day parade secrets
From tokens to MetroCards, here are seven things landmarks What you probably didn't know about the MetroCard
The ASPCA has been saving lives for 150 landmarks Inside the ASPCA, nation's first animal welfare organization
The next time you watch landmarks Secrets of the Knickerbocker: The birth of the martini, more
Kleinfeld Bridal, the site of TLC's landmarks Kleinfeld Bridal goes beyond 'Say Yes to the Dress'
food & drink The ‘Sex and the City’ impact, more Magnolia secrets
Café Grumpy, the Greenpoint coffee shop featured in food & drink Café Grumpy, of 'Girls' fame, spills its secrets
Singlecut brews light, medium and dark beers. food & drink Secrets of SingleCut Beersmiths
Katz's Delicatessen has been a New York City food & drink Katz’s wasn’t always famous for 'When Harry Met Sally'
Hollywood has nothing on Kaufman Astoria Studios, which culture Secrets of Kaufman Astoria Studios
Barclays Center has hidden entrances, strange eats and landmarks Barclays Center's private entrance, more secrets
Fill up your shopping bags with these secrets landmarks Macy's Herald Square is a wedding destination (sort of)
Around 7.5 million people visited the High Line outdoors Secrets of the High Line: The most perfect view, more
You may walk past it every day, but sports Secrets of Madison Square Garden
Nathan's Famous in Coney Island celebrates 100 years food & drink Secrets of Nathan's: From famous guests to frog legs
There are secrets blooming in the flowers and outdoors Secrets of the New York Botanical Garden
The Staten Island Ferry travels past some of outdoors Secrets of the Staten Island Ferry
The Brooklyn Bridge is much more than just landmarks 12 secrets of the Brooklyn Bridge