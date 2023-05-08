CBD Cream for Pain: 5 CBD Creams To Relieves Aches and Soreness

Have you considered using CBD cream for pain? CBD creams are becoming quite popular with those who suffer from arthritis aches, muscle pain, and even skin irritation.

CBD absorbs well into the skin and rarely causes side effects, making it an appealing natural remedy. A lot of the top companies in the CBD industry already have a wide variety of CBD oil and edible products, but they’ve also begun selling their own CBD creams. So how do you know which one is the best CBD cream for pain?

To help you save time, we combed the market for the most popular brands of CBD cream. We read countless product descriptions and reviews, and then tested the products ourselves, so we could find the top five CBD creams for pain relief.

Best Choice Product Name CBDfx CBDistillery Joy Organics Highlights ✓ CBG + CBD in 1:1 ratio

✓ Organic & Vegan

✓ USA Made Creams ✓ Skincare Cream

✓ Locally Sourced

✓ Subscribe & Save ✓ Premium Ingredients

✓ Many Creams & Oils

✓ Independent Testing Size 50ml / 1.7 fl oz 30ml / 1 fl oz 30ml / 1 fl oz Strength 1000-3000mg/Bottle 500mg/Jar 500mg/Jar Rating ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐

5/5 ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐

5/5 ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐

5/5 Check Price Check Price Check Price

Best CBD Cream for Pain Relief – Quick Summary

If you’re looking to relieve pain, CBD creams can be pretty versatile. They’re effective not only for joint pain, but also for muscle soreness at the end of a long workday or after a tough workout. Each of these five winners are leading products in the CBD industry with their own unique benefits.

Top Five CBD Creams for Pain

1. Overall Best CBD Cream for Pain: CBDfx CBG + CBD Lotion for Muscle & Joint

About CBDfx CBG + CBD Lotion for Muscle & Joint:

We believe the CBDfx CBG + CBD Lotion for Muscle & Joint is the absolute best CBD cream for pain because it’s made with a potent blend of CBD and CBG and has soothing, warming qualities.

CBG is another minor cannabinoid that works alongside CBD to enhance its pain relieving effects. This CBDfx product is formulated with a 1:1 ratio of CBD to CBG, which optimizes its pain-relieving benefits. This CBD cream is formulated with broad spectrum hemp extract, so it also contains terpenes that have their own pain-relieving and anti-inflammatory properties.

CBDfx CBG + CBD Lotion for Muscle & Joint is made with tea tree oil, caffeine, and white willow bark to enhance its pain relieving benefits. It’s also got camphor — which helps warm and relax tired muscles — so this is one of the best CBD creams for athletes and those who work on their feet.

Like most CBDfx products, this CBD cream is organic, vegan, and cruelty-free, so you can feel good about your purchase from an ethical standpoint. It comes in a convenient pump dispenser for no-mess application.

Customers love using this CBD cream for their arthritis pain. They say the heating quality makes their joints feel better almost instantly.

Athletes also praise this CBD cream because it contains caffeine. They feel the caffeine helps the lotion’s pain relieving effects kick in faster and with more intensity. A few athletes mentioned that if they apply CBD cream from CBDfx after a workout, they recover faster and feel less sore the next day.

About the company

CBDfx is a CBD company with headquarters in California. They rely on medical advisors to review all of their CBD and hemp products.

They also send their products out for independent lab testing to verify their safety and potency. CBDfx offers discounts through their loyalty program, and they also offer a 60-day guarantee. The company is certified cruelty-free through PETA.

Pros:

Pleasant heating sensation on contact

Formulated with caffeine, white willow bark, and camphor for enhanced relief

Made with CBG plus CBD

Vegan and cruelty-free

Cons:

May be difficult to get the last few pumps out of the bottle

Specs:

CBD type: Broad spectrum

Size: 50 mL

Strength: 1000 mg/bottle, 3000 mg/bottle

CBDfx CBG + CBD Lotion for Muscle & Joint

2. Best for Sore Feet: CBDistillery CBDol CBD Balm

About CBDistillery CBDol CBD Balm:

If your feet are sore, achy, and tired at the end of the day, we suggest trying CBDistillery CBDol CBD Balm. Reviewers say this cream is one of the best CBD products for sore feet.

The shea butter-based formula absorbs well into skin without leaving a greasy residue, and the peppermint oil delivers a gentle cooling sensation that feels nice on tired, irritated feet.

CBDistillery CBDol is made with high-quality CBD oil extracted from non-GMO full spectrum hemp. It’s U.S. Hemp Authority Certified, and CBDistillery has it lab-tested to ensure it is free from contaminants.

The formula contains lots of soothing, nourishing oils including coconut oil, beeswax, and olive oil. As such, this CBD cream not only relieves pain, but also helps nourish and soften skin.

CBDistillery CBDol comes in a small tub, which is easy to toss in your bag for on-the-go relief. The company recommends applying it liberally to any sore areas. They suggest using a cotton swab to apply it to smaller areas, if needed.

Reviewers say this CBD cream has a soft, emollient texture and reminds them of their favorite, high-end skin creams. They say the pain relief sets in within minutes.

Some customers use this cream on their feet every night before bed. Others use it on their knees or ankles to ease the pain and inflammation of arthritis.

About the company

CBDistillery was founded in 2016 by an expert botanist. The company began by selling CBD oils and soon added other products, including CBD cream, to their lineup. CBDistillery oversees every step of the production process.

They even work with medical advisors to ensure their CBD products are as safe and effective as possible. Military members, veterans, EMTS, and firefighters are all eligible for discounts through CBDistillery.

Pros:

Medically reviewed

U.S. Hemp Authority Certified

Made with skin-friendly shea butter and coconut oil

Backed by a 60-day guarantee

Cons:

Strong herbal scent

Specs:

CBD type: Full spectrum

Size: 1-ounce

Strength: 500 mg/container

CBDistillery CBDol CBD Balm

3. Best Organic: Joy Organics Organic CBD Salve

About Joy Organics Organic CBD Salve:

Joy Organics Organic CBD Salve is a USDA-certified organic product, which assures us that it is good for customers and also the planet.

Every ingredient in this CBD cream is grown and produced organically, from the CBD oil to the beeswax. Joy Organics also has this CBD cream lab-tested by an independent third party, so you know it’s free of heavy metals, arsenic, lead, and residual solvents.

Joy Organics Organic CBD Salve is made with broad spectrum CBD, so it is THC-free. It also contains eucalyptus and lavender oils, which give it an appealing scent and deliver a gentle cooling sensation. Beeswax and coconut oil make it extra rich and moisturizing.

Joy Organics recommends using your fingers to apply a small amount of this CBD cream to areas that are sore or painful. The cream can begin working as soon as a few minutes after application. Joy Organics suggests using this CBD cream to nourish dry and cracked skin, revitalize muscles and joints, and enjoy spa-like relief.

Customers like the simple, organic formula of this CBD cream. It’s popular among those with sensitive skin, who generally avoid products with a lot of additives and artificial scents.

Several reviewers report using it daily after their workouts to help ease and prevent muscle soreness. Others apply it to arthritic joints before bed and say it helps them feel less stiff the next morning.

About the company

Joy Organics aims to create planet-friendly CBD products. Not only do they use USDA-certified organic ingredients, but they also utilize carbon-neutral shipping and regenerative farming practices.

The company is family-owned and always puts customers first. Customers who sign up for their Subscribe & Save program enjoy substantial discounts on repeat shipments.

Pros:

USDA-certified organic

Carbon-neutral shipping

No artificial colors or scents

THC-free

Cons:

Contains coconut, which is an allergen

Specs:

CBD type: Broad spectrum

Size: 1 ounce, 2 ounces

Strength: 500 mg/container, 1000 mg/container

Joy Organics Organic CBD Salve

4. Best for Sore Muscles: Batch CBD Cream

About Batch CBD Cream:

Our top pick for muscle soreness is Batch CBD Cream, which we love for its easy absorption and cooling qualities. The formula contains lots of aloe vera and jojoba oil, which absorb easily into skin for prompt relief.

Peppermint oil not only adds a lovely scent, but also helps calm tired muscles with its natural cooling sensation. Batch recommends putting this cream in the fridge for even greater cooling.

With 1500 mg of CBD, Batch CBD Cream offers potent relief for athletes and those who work on their feet. It’s made with non-GMO, organic hemp grown in Wisconsin, and it has been lab-tested by an independent lab to ensure its purity and potency. Rosemary oil, bergamot oil, and ylang ylang oil add a natural, herbal scent.

Reviewers love applying this CBD cream to their legs or arms after a hard workout. Some say that if they apply it promptly, they feel less sore the next day. We saw several glowing reviews from endurance athletes who like to use this cream after long runs and hard track workouts.

They like that it not only eases muscle soreness, but also helps soothe and moisten skin that has become dry due to weather exposure. Customers like the scent, which is light and relaxing.

About the company

Founded by a chemist, Batch is a Wisconsin-based hemp and CBD company that emphasizes responsible product sourcing. They work closely with farmers and use a strain of hemp called Umpqua, which is known for its high terpene content.

Batch offers a 30-day happiness guarantee on their products. They offer substantial discounts to customers who sign up for repeat deliveries every 30 or 60 days.

Pros:

Cooling sensation on contact

Naturally scented with rosemary, bergamot, and ylang ylang

Non-GMO, Wisconsin-grown hemp

Cons:

May be too potent for beginners

Specs:

CBD type: Full spectrum

Size: 2 ounces

Strength: 1500 mg/container

Batch CBD Cream

5. Best for Arthritis: Montkush Pain Relief Cream

About Montkush Pain Relief Cream:

If you struggle with arthritis pain, we recommend trying Montkush Pain Relief Cream. We like that this CBD cream is enhanced with camphor and menthol for enhanced pain relief.

It also contains CBDA rosin, which can help intensify the entourage effect in these CBD products. The water-based formula absorbs easily into the skin and won’t leave a greasy residue, even if you use the product several times per day.

Montkush Pain Relief Cream is made from organic hemp that is grown and processed in the state of Vermont. As a full spectrum CBD product, it is high in terpenes, which may have anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving benefits.

It has been third-party lab tested and comes in a convenient, airless pump bottle, which makes it easy to dispense the amount you need.

Customers say Montkush Pain Relief Cream helps ease their joint pain within minutes of application. Some use this CBD cream every morning and find it loosens their joints so they can be more active throughout the day.

Others apply it before bed and find it makes it easier for them to find a comfortable sleeping position. Since this is a water-based product and absorbs easily, customers like using it on arthritic and sore hands.

About the company

Founded in 2019, Montkush is a Vermont-based hemp company that oversees their entire process, from planting to product distribution. Their name is a combination of the term “mont,” which means mountain, and “kush,” the Hindi word for “happy.”

Monktush uses unique extraction methods to preserve the terpenes in their CBD products. They offer discounts through their Subscribe & Save program and free shipping on orders that meet a minimum cost requirement.

Pros:

Contains camphor and menthol for cooling relief

Formulated with CBDA + CBD

Comes in an airless pump bottle

Water-based formula absorbs easily

Cons:

Only comes in one strength

Specs:

CBD type: Full spectrum

Size: 50 mL bottle

Strength: 1000 mg/bottle

Montkush

How We Picked The Best CBD Cream for Pain

CBD cream for pain has become quite popular, which means we had our work cut out for us in picking the best ones. There are a lot of great CBD creams on the market, so here’s how we landed on our top five:

Step 1: Verify Potency and Purity

The best CBD cream for pain is always one that is potent, and does not contain any harmful contaminants. So, the first thing we did when reviewing each CBD cream was ensure that it was independently lab-tested for purity and potency.

If the company did not share a Certificate of Analysis for their CBD product, we did not advance it on to the next level. We also favored products that were made from organic, non-GMO hemp, and those that had the specific CBD content printed on the label.

Step 2: Read Reviews

Once we were confident a product was safe and effective, we dug a little deeper to see what former customers had to say.

We focused on reviews that mentioned how well the CBD cream relieved pain, what kind of pain the customer used it for, and whether the product was well absorbed. We also considered the scent and packaging, although those factors were less important.

Step 3: Product Testing

After narrowing down our CBD products to a few dozen, we put our testers to work. Some of our testers had arthritis, some were athletes with frequent muscle soreness, and some struggled with chronic muscle pain from conditions like fibromyalgia.

We had them try each product for a week or more to ensure they got a complete impression of its effects. Then, based on their experiences and ratings, we chose the five best CBD creams.

What To Look for in the Best CBD Cream for Pain

While we were very impressed by every CBD cream featured here, we do know that there is no one-size-fits-all cream that works perfectly for every customer. So, we encourage you to do your research before selecting a CBD cream for pain. Here are the top qualities and features we advise you to focus on:

Responsibly Sourced Hemp

The active ingredient in CBD cream comes from hemp. The better quality the hemp is, the better quality the final product will be. It is a good idea to buy CBD products made from organic hemp, which is grown without pesticides or other harsh chemicals.

Not only does this help reduce your own exposure to pesticides, but also has benefits for the planet. The best CBD companies use hemp grown in the USA, and some are even directly involved in the farming process.

Lab Testing

CBD cream, and other CBD products, should always be lab-tested before they are shipped out to consumers. Lab testing ensures the product contains as much CBD as claimed on the label.

It also shows that a product is free from bacteria, mold spores, heavy metals, and pesticide residues. Look for the Certificate of Analysis — this is the report issued by the lab. The best CBD cream companies are happy to share their Certificates of Analysis with potential customers.

Skin-Friendly Ingredients

CBD creams consist of CBD suspended in a lotion, balm, or moisturizer. Make sure the core ingredients in the cream are ones that you would typically use on your skin.

For example, if you love the way shea butter makes your skin feel, you may want to look for CBD cream that has a shea butter base. If you’re prone to breakouts and only use water-based products, look for a water-based CBD pain cream.

If you have sensitive skin, pay especially close attention to the ingredients list when choosing a CBD cream. You’ll likely want a formula that is free from any artificial colors or scents. Luckily, many companies make natural CBD creams with simple, skin-friendly ingredients.

Potency

Some CBD creams are stronger than others. For example, a 1-ounce tub may contain 1000 mg of CBD, while another 1-ounce tub may contain 500 mg of CBD.

If you’re new to CBD or are only seeking mild relief, a less-potent formula may be best. Sometimes, customers also prefer a less-potent formula when applying CBD to a large area.

If you know you need a higher dose of CBD, or if you need profound relief from serious pain, a stronger formula is often your best choice.

CBD Type

There are three types of CBD that could be in a CBD cream: full spectrum CBD, broad spectrum CBD, and CBD isolate.

Full spectrum CBD

Some CBD cream for pain is made with full spectrum CBD. Full spectrum CBD contains not only CBD, but also the other minor cannabinoids and terpenes from hemp.

These other compounds have their own pain-relieving and anti-inflammatory benefits. Full spectrum CBD may also contain trace amounts of THC – not enough to make you high, but enough to increase the effectiveness of CBD. Many customers find that full spectrum CBD delivers the most powerful pain relief.

Broad spectrum CBD

Broad spectrum CBD cream also contains other beneficial terpenes and cannabinoids. However, all traces of THC have been removed from broad spectrum CBD. This makes it a good choice for anyone who is sensitive to THC or prefers to avoid it.

CBD isolate

If you pick up a CBD cream that’s made with CBD isolate, the manufacturer extracts just CBD from the hemp plant. That means there are no terpenes or other cannabinoids in these CBD products — so no entourage effect, but no THC either.

Additional Active Ingredients

Some of the best CBD creams also contain additional active ingredients that provide extra pain relief. A common one is menthol. Some find that the cooling sensation of menthol helps ease joint and muscle pain immediately while the CBD is still setting in. Camphor is another common ingredient. It provides pain relief, but it also has a strong scent that not everyone loves.

If you’re new to CBD and want to get a clear sense of how it works for you, then you may prefer a CBD pain cream that contains only CBD – no other active ingredients. On the other hand, if you want the most powerful pain relief possible, a CBD topical with some other active ingredients may suit you well.

What Does CBD Cream Do?

CBD creams are applied topically for localized pain relief. They are a common remedy for arthritis pain, as well as for pain due to other chronic conditions like fibromyalgia and rheumatoid arthritis.

Reduce inflammation

CBD is absorbed readily through the skin, and studies have shown that once absorbed, it helps not only relieve pain, but also reduce inflammation. This makes it an especially good choice for people with arthritis, which is an inflammatory condition.

People often find that after applying CBD to their arthritic joints, they not only experience less pain, but also less swelling. This makes it easier for them to move about and complete daily tasks.

Relieve pain

Athletes may also use CBD topicals for pain. Some apply CBD to sore areas after a workout. They find it helps relax the muscles so they do not feel as tight and sore. Athletes who are struggling with pain from an old injury, such as a torn ACL, may also find that applying CBD topicals before a workout or big game keeps them more comfortable.

Moisturize and soothe irritated skin

CBD lotion also has some benefits for the skin. It can help reduce inflammation in the skin, which may provide relief from conditions like dry skin, eczema, and acne breakouts. If your skin is sunburned, applying a CBD cream may help ease the pain. CBD cream can also help with windburn and cold-chapped skin.

Promote relaxation

CBD also has relaxing properties, and many find that after applying CBD cream for pain, they feel more relaxed and at-ease. So, if your pain often makes you feel stressed-out, or if your stress tends to make your pain worse, CBD cream can be a great remedy to try. Some people even apply it before bedtime to help them sleep.

How to Apply CBD Cream

The first time you use CBD cream for pain, start with a small amount. Use your fingers to gently rub it into the area that is painful or sore. Allow the CBD pain cream to absorb completely before putting clothing over the area.

Wash your hands after application. If the effects are not as strong as you’d hoped, you can use a little more CBD cream the next time around. Slowly increase your dose, a little at a time, until you find the amount that works for you.

Everyone reacts to CBD a bit differently, so don’t worry if you need a little more or less CBD lotion than your friends or family members. If you find you’re having to apply copious amounts of cream to get relief, look for a stronger CBD pain cream next time you shop. With a stronger cream, you can use a smaller amount.

It is not usually necessary to shower or wash your skin before applying CBD cream. However, if you plan on using CBD pain cream along with other moisturizers, always apply the CBD cream first to ensure it is well absorbed. Only apply your other moisturizer once the CBD cream has been fully absorbed into your skin.

Is It Safe to Use CBD Cream Every Day?

It is safe to use CBD cream daily. In fact, many people with arthritis pain find that they get the most out of their CBD pain cream when they apply it every day. Consistent use of CBD topicals can keep inflammation under control, and in the case of arthritis, a reduction in inflammation usually comes with a reduction in pain.

Some people only apply CBD products once a day, but others use them two or three times per day for lasting relief. As soon as your pain starts building again, it is safe to reapply. You can use more CBD cream or apply it more often on days when your pain is flaring up.

It’s also okay to only use CBD cream periodically, as needed. For example, some athletes may only need to use it a few times a month after particularly hard workouts.

This is one of the greatest benefits of CBD pain cream: You can use it as frequently or infrequently as you wish.

What Are the Side Effects of CBD Cream?

It’s rare to experience side effects from CBD cream. Most people tolerate CBD well and do not have any bothersome side effects. Even those who feel nauseous after taking CBD oil for pain often do not experience the same nausea when using CBD topicals, such as CBD creams.

Some people do report feeling overly fatigued or tired after applying CBD cream. This is more likely to happen with products formulated with full spectrum CBD oils than with ones containing broad spectrum CBD oils. If you’re feeling tired after applying CBD cream, try switching to a broad spectrum product.

You can also combat tiredness by using less CBD cream. Sometimes, a lower dose results in less fatigue.

Occasionally, customers will experience skin irritation after applying CBD cream for pain. Usually, this is a reaction to another ingredient in the CBD cream, and not to the CBD itself.

Try switching to a different CBD product with different core ingredients. Look for one that contains the same skin-friendly ingredients you’d look for in a lotion or moisturizer.

FAQs:

Are athletes allowed to use CBD cream before competing?

According to the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), CBD is not prohibited from being used in sports. However, the USADA does caution athletes that other cannabinoids, including THC, are prohibited.

Athletes preparing for competition should therefore be careful in selecting a CBD pain cream. Look for one made with CBD isolate, because it won’t contain other cannabinoids. Review the Certificate of Analysis prior to purchase in order to confirm the cannabinoid content.

Can CBD lotion help manage fibromyalgia symptoms?

Yes, many people do use CBD pain cream to manage fibromyalgia symptoms. There have even been studies demonstrating the potential for CBD to help ease fibromyalgia symptoms including chronic pain and sleeplessness.

If the primary fibromyalgia symptoms you’re seeking to control are muscle and joint pain, then CBD cream may be a good choice. You may also want to consider taking oral CBD oil. It sometimes does a better job of addressing systemic symptoms such as sleeplessness, depression, and moodiness.

Does CBD cream work for back pain?

Yes, if you struggle with back pain, CBD can be a good remedy to try. It may help ease pain and also relieve the muscle tension and inflammation that can make back pain worse.

CBD can be a soothing, natural addition to physical therapy, massage, and other non-invasive treatments. You can apply it before work to prevent back pain during the day, or after work to ease away muscle tension.

If you are currently taking other medications for back pain, check with your doctor before adding CBD to your regimen. While CBD pain cream is generally safe, it can interfere with the action of certain medications.

Will full spectrum CBD cream make you feel high?

While full spectrum CBD does typically contain small traces of THC, it does not contain enough THC to make you high. The small amounts of THC are enough to enhance the pain-relieving effects of CBD, but not enough to be intoxicating.

What are terpenes?

Terpenes are the aromatic chemicals that give hemp its scent. Full spectrum CBD creams and broad spectrum CBD creams both contain terpenes.

Some terpenes also have therapeutic benefits. For example, myrcene and linalool are terpenes that have pain-relieving effects. Limonene is thought to stimulate the immune system, reduce inflammation, and help alleviate depression.

Humulene, which has a spicy scent, can also reduce pain when applied topically. Therefore, a CBD product that is high in terpenes may be particularly effective at relieving pain and related symptoms. Some of the best CBD creams contain extra, pain-relieving terpenes for enhanced effects.

Conclusion

If you struggle with arthritis pain, muscle pain, or even soreness due to fibromyalgia, give CBD pain cream a try. There are many effective CBD creams for pain, and we’ve featured the very best ones here. Whether you’re an athlete looking for some post-workout relief or a landscaper looking to soothe your sore knees, CBD cream can provide lasting, natural pain relief. Comfort is just around the corner.

Summary of the Best CBD Cream Products for Pain

