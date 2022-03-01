Connect to an attorney who’ll fight for you

It’s frustrating when a client wants to speak to their attorney only to realize messages are not returned. That’s never a problem for clients of Edward Horn. The office of his law firm has always been located at a storefront, ensuring all clients that when they wish to speak with their attorney, all they need to do is walk in the door!

As a result, clients have easy access to Edward Horn and associates in the office to address any legal issue, including real estate, criminal complaints, domestic disputes, and all types of personal injury claims, including medical malpractice.

That’s why Edward Horn asks: “What is an attorney?” Is it a lawyer for today or a professional who is there whenever needed? The Law Office of Edward Horn represents families in need of legal help while never forgetting that clients are who they serve.

