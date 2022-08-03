Quantcast
Brooklyn

Two injured, one critically, in Brooklyn after being shot by man on e-scooter in broad daylight

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured, one critically, in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say that at 12:15 p.m. on Aug. 3, a 28-year-old man was standing outside of 511 Thatford Avenue when he was approached by an unknown man on an e-scooter. The suspect pulled out a gun and shot the man once in the head before fleeing northbound towards Riverdale Avenue.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Brookdale Hospital in critical condition.

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Later that same afternoon, a 29-year-old man came to Brookdale Hospital by private means with a gunshot wound to his arm. An investigation found that the victim had been shot as a result of the Thatford Avenue shooting. The victim told police that he heard gunshots and felt pain prior to realizing he had been injured.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his 20s and was seen wearing a white shirt and blue shorts. The investigation is ongoing.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell.

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

