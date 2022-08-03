Two injured, one critically, in Brooklyn after being shot by man on e-scooter in broad daylight

Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured, one critically, in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say that at 12:15 p.m. on Aug. 3, a 28-year-old man was standing outside of 511 Thatford Avenue when he was approached by an unknown man on an e-scooter. The suspect pulled out a gun and shot the man once in the head before fleeing northbound towards Riverdale Avenue.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Brookdale Hospital in critical condition.

Later that same afternoon, a 29-year-old man came to Brookdale Hospital by private means with a gunshot wound to his arm. An investigation found that the victim had been shot as a result of the Thatford Avenue shooting. The victim told police that he heard gunshots and felt pain prior to realizing he had been injured.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his 20s and was seen wearing a white shirt and blue shorts. The investigation is ongoing.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell.