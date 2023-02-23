New Yorkers, it’s time to take action! Rising healthcare and hospital prices are a burden on everyone, from individuals and families, to businesses, and even city government. But with the Healthcare Accountability & Consumer Protection Act (HACPA), sponsored by NYC Councilmember Julie Menin, we can finally help make healthcare and hospital pricing more open, accountable and affordable for all New Yorkers.

A new report by PatientRightsAdvocate.org shows only 6% of New York hospitals fully comply with the federal price transparency rules. That’s why HACPA is a crucial step towards making healthcare accessible and affordable for all, as this data will give us the power to make informed decisions and bring down the cost of healthcare in our city.

We can’t afford to wait. It’s time to raise our voices and urge the Mayor and City Council to pass the Healthcare Accountability and Consumer Protection Act into law.

Join the movement and make a difference today.

Paid for by 32BJ Labor Industry Cooperation Fund.