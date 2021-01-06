VillageCare Rehabilitation and Nursing Center receives first round of COVID-19 vaccine

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

VillageCare Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (VCRN) received its first round of COVID-19 vaccinations on January 3, 2021. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was administered by CVS to 38 staff members and 38 patients who are at high risk for COVID-19. The vaccine, which requires two doses, given three or four weeks apart, will be available to VCRN patients and staff through the end of February 2021.

The senior community has been the most vulnerable population to the nationwide spread of COVID-19. Nursing homes and assisted living facilities experienced great loss during this global pandemic, which made them eligible for first rounds of the vaccine. While the vaccine has been carefully evaluated for safety and efficiency by the Federal government, the practice of wearing a mask, maintaining social distance, and frequent handwashing remain an active defense to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“We are eager to have our employees and patients vaccinated as quickly and safely as possible in accordance with New York State priority guidelines, as we are hopeful this vaccine will save lives and begin our path to normalcy,” said Sandy Freeland, Senior Vice President, Program Operations and Administrator. “I am so proud to be the first staff member at VCRN to receive the vaccine,” said Helen Vitale. “This virus has been devastating and it is important for all of us to do our part to keep our community safe, while protecting ourselves.”

The first phase of the statewide vaccination plan provides a sense of relief for frontline and essential workers that have placed their health and lives at risk to care for their patients. For more information on the VCRN, visit www.villagecare.org/vcrn.

About VillageCare Rehabilitation & Nursing Center

VillageCare Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a subsidiary of VillageCare, is a state-of-the-art rehabilitation center. Designed not as an end-point facility, but rather a place where patients receive rehabilitation and recovery care to prepare them to return home, this modern center promotes efficient and effective delivery of rehabilitation services, respecting individual privacy and dignity.

About VillageCare

VillageCare is a community-based, not-for-profit organization serving people with chronic care needs, as well as seniors and individuals in need of continuing care and rehabilitation services.

Our mission is to promote healing, better health and well-being to the fullest extent possible. Our care is offered through a comprehensive array of community and residential programs, as well as managed care. VillageCare has provided health care services to individuals residing within New York City for over 40 years.