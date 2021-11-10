Webinar | Complete lung cancer care in Queens

At NewYork-Presbyterian Queens, the experienced lung specialists, thoracic surgeons, radiation oncologists, and medical oncologists create a unified plan of treatment customized to each patient. The team utilizes modern, evidence-based approaches to cancer care from diagnosis to treatment and surveillance and treats all types and stages of lung cancer using a multidisciplinary approach.

From prevention and early detection, genetic testing, minimally-invasive surgical resection, and the most promising treatments for advanced disease; their team collaborates to provide the services you need. In the latest Schneps Media webinar, top thoracic surgeons from NewYork-Presbyterian Queens will help raise awareness about lung cancer, its risk, symptoms and treatment options available.

Panelists include:

Benjamin Lee, MD; Chief, Thoracic Surgery, Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at NewYork-Presbyterian Queens; and Associate Professor of Clinical Cardiothoracic Surgery, Weill Cornell Medicine

Oliver S. Chow, MD; Attending, Thoracic Surgery, Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at NewYork-Presbyterian Queens; and Assistant Professor of Clinical Cardiothoracic Surgery at Weill Cornell Medicine.

The webinar will take place at 5 p.m. on Nov. 17. Click the link below to register.