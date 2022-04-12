Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Sponsored

Webinar | Protect against government scammers

0
comments
Posted on
Elderly doubtful woman talking on a mobile phone and holding a bank card in her hand
Photo via Getty Images
Sponsored by AARP New York
 
Did you know that scammers posing as federal and local government officials can steal your money and your identity? Learn more about how you can spot and avoid government and online relationship scams in the latest Schneps Media webinar.
 
Panelists will include Wilson Guzman, Associate State Director of Community Engagement, AARP New York; and Commissioner Vilda Vera Mayuga, Department of Consumer and Worker Protection.
 
The webinar will take place on April 13 at 5 p.m. Click the link below to register:

REGISTER

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC