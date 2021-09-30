Webinar | The Elder Law Triangle

Making the best care arrangements for your loved ones involves three distinct components: Medical, Financial and Emotional decisions.

Medical: What level of care does your loved one need and for which level will they qualify: home care, assisted living, or nursing home care?

Financial: How will you pay for that care and how long will resources last?

Emotional: Will my loved one forgive me if I insist that an aide come into her home, or I insist that he move, or I place her in a nursing home?

Attend this webinar to learn how Cona Elder Law’s holistic approach can help you navigate the Elder Law Triangle to assist your aging loved ones with planning for major life decisions and future health care needs through estate planning, asset protection and long term care planning.

The webinar will take place on Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. Click the link below to register.