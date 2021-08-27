What’s the average cost of a new kitchen?

Kitchen renovations are one of the most complex projects to plan and execute — and the most expensive. That’s why it helps to have a qualified kitchen renovation professional that’s just a click away, like the kind you’d find with amNY Home Pros.

The average cost of a new kitchen has many variables, of course. Building requirements, permits, design, materials and appliances can move the average cost ever skyward. But here are general starting costs for renovating a kitchen in New York City, according to Sweeten renovations:

Budget kitchen renovation: Starting at $25,000

Mid-grade renovation: Starting at $35,000

High-end renovation: Starting at $65,000

Of course, changes to the project add cost. Here is the process a kitchen remodel follows, along with a time-frame for each step:

Tear-out and demolition: Ripping out walls, cabinetry, flooring, fixtures, etc. 1-3 days Rough-in work: Can include moving plumbing fixtures or electrical outlets, or establishing a center island. 2-5 weeks Professional inspection: A county inspector certifies the work for safety. 1 day Approvals for co-op and condo boards. 1-2 weeks Finish the walls: Putting up drywall and priming. 1-2 weeks Install doors and windows: Sealing/insulation and trim work, inside and outside. 1-2 days Install cabinets and plumbing fixtures: Includes new countertops, sink, faucet and garbage disposal. Want countertops specially fabricated? That will add to the time. 3 days – 3 weeks New appliances: Includes everything from the basics–microwave, stove, refrigerator–to luxury items, such as a wine chiller or water filtration system. 1-3 days Install new flooring: We prefer to do this at the end of a kitchen remodel to ensure none of the new floor is damaged while bringing in heavy appliances, dropping tools, etc. Time requirements vary slightly by material; for example, wood takes longer than ceramic tile. 3-6 days



