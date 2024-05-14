BetMGM bonus + bet365 promo code: Sign up for $2.5k in NBA + NHL bonuses

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Tonight’s epic playoff games in the NBA and NHL present countless betting opportunities for sports fans. Luckily, these BetMGM bonus + bet365 promo code links deliver up to $2,500 in bonus bets for an exciting week of must-watch action.

Apply our BetMGM bonus code AMNY1500 here to unlock the $1,500 First Bet Offer. Place up to $1,500 on a sport like the NBA or NHL, and BetMGM will refund a losing stake with bonus bets. Meanwhile, activate the bet365 promo code AMNYXLM here for one of two promotions. The “Bet $5, Get $150” flips a $5 bet into a $150 bonus, while the $1,000 First Bet Safety Net covers a losing stake with bonus bets.

Read more about BetMGM and bet365 below and how you can tackle tonight’s action with these limited-time offers.

BetMGM Bonus + Bet365 Promo Code: Get $2.5K in Bonuses for NBA + NHL

BetMGM Bonus Code AMNY1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Bet365 Promo Code AMNYXLM New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus or $1,000 First Bet Safety Net Bonuses Last Verified On May 14, 2024 Information Confirmed By Russ Joy

Tonight’s NBA slate is a great place to start. Head to BetMGM for competitive odds on Game 5 of Pacers-Knicks. New York is a 1.5-point favorite in this tie-breaking home matchup. Meanwhile, you can also enjoy Game 5 of Timberwolves-Nuggets on bet365. Denver tied the series at 2-2 with consecutive road wins and is a four-point favorite at home.

Our BetMGM promo + bet365 bonus code lead to offers suitable for sports besides playoff basketball. For example, BetMGM and bet365 also have extensive betting markets on tonight’s NHL doubleheader. The Panthers can eliminate the Bruins and advance to the Eastern Conference Finals with a victory in Sunrise, while the Canucks can take a 3-1 lead with another road win against the Oilers.

BetMGM Bonus Code AMNY1500: Claim $1.5K First Bet Offer

Follow the step-by-step instructions below to score a $1,500 First Bet Offer from BetMGM:

Click here to trigger our BetMGM bonus code AMNY1500 .

to trigger our . Set up an account and verify your information.

Enable geolocation settings to confirm your playing area.

Make a $10+ cash deposit through a secure payment method.

Place up to $1,500 on the NBA, NHL, or another viable betting market.

Receive bonus bets worth your qualifying stake after a loss.

Every BetMGM customer qualifies for additional in-app promos. For tonight, bettors can apply a 50% boost to NBA and WNBA wagers and a 25% boost to any bet on this week’s PGA Championship, which tees off Thursday.

Bet365 Promo Code AMNYXLM: Earn $150 Bonus or Make $1K Safety Net Bet

Here’s a brief rundown of how new bettors can grab a $150 bonus or a $1K Safety Net on bet365:

Click here to activate our bet365 promo code AMNYXLM .

to activate our . Select your playing area and continue registration.

Create an account and verify your personal information.

Deposit at least $10 through one of the site’s accepted banking options.

Bet $5+ for the $150 bonus or up to $1,000 for the First Bet Safety Net.

Earn bonus bets and/or cash winnings once your initial stake settles.

Head to the bet365 app for more offers on tonight’s games. Customers receive a 30% boost on NBA and NHL Same Game Parlays, an “Early Payout” for select moneyline bets, and a $25 bonus with $50+ in cumulative MLB wagers.

New Customers only. Bet $5 and get $150 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $5 to get $150 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. The bonus code AMNYXLM can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.