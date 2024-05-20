BetMGM bonus code AMNY1500: Wager $1.5K on NHL, NBA or MLB

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Use our BetMGM bonus code to start the week with a large wager on your favorite NHL, NBA or MLB game. Apply our code AMNY1500 to claim this welcome offer and gain access to other odds boost tokens on the sportsbook app.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK Get a $1,500 First-Bet Offer! CLAIM NOW PROMO CODE: AMNY1500 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,500!

FIRST-BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

Sign up using our BetMGM bonus code AMNY1500 to place a wager up $1,500. If you don’t win, there will be a bonus refund that can be used toward other games throughout the week.

There are multiple options on Monday, including a day full of MLB games. Here are just some of the matchups you can choose for your opening wager. Browse through all of the different markets to find the perfect moneyline, player prop or total for your first bet.

Padres vs. Braves

Red Sox vs. Rays

Mariners vs. Yankees

Orioles vs. Cardinals

Angels vs. Astros

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers

Click here to sign up with our BetMGM bonus code AMNY1500. Start with a bet up to $1,500 and get a bonus refund following a loss.

BetMGM Bonus Code for Oilers-Canucks

BetMGM Bonus Code AMNY1500 New User Offer First Bet Up to $1,500 Bonus Last Verified On May 20, 2024 Information Confirmed By Russ Joy

The Oilers will play a Game 7 against the Canucks on Monday night to determine who moves on to face the Stars in the conference finals. The Oilers are favored on the road after winning their last matchup 5-1. You can use this offer to bet on Connor McDavid or any other player to score a goal. McDavid has only scored once in this series, coming back in Game 2.

There is a Lion’s Boost available on BetMGM. The odds for McDavid to score a goal and the Oilers to win have been boosted to +250. Similar boosts can be found for other sports, including the NBA, MLB, UFC and PGA. These offers are in addition to the perks you can earn through the loyalty program.

Steps to Use Our BetMGM Bonus Code for a $1K Wager

Follow these easy steps to begin the week with a large wager on the “King of Sportsbooks.”

Register here using our BetMGM bonus code AMNY1500. Enter your full name and other basic info to verify your identity. Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app on your iPhone or Android and allow for location services. Deposit money into your account using any available banking method, like online banking or a debit/credit card. Place a bet up to $1,500.

A losing wager of $50 or more will result in five bonus bets. Each bonus bet will be 20% of your initial loss, giving you the chance to split it up and wager on multiple games.

Find Odds Boost Tokens for the NBA Playoffs

Go to the promotions page every day throughout the NBA Playoffs to find special odds boost tokens. The conference finals begin on Tuesday with the Pacers vs. Celtics in the East. The Celtics are the favorites to win the NBA Finals, followed by the Timberwolves. Minnesota has home-court advantage against the Mavericks. This series will begin on Wednesday night. Follow along with the action and live bet on the BetMGM app.

Register here to use our BetMGM bonus code AMNY1500. New players can make a bet up to $1,500 and get a bonus refund after a loss.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK Get a $1,500 First-Bet Offer! CLAIM NOW PROMO CODE: AMNY1500 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,500!

FIRST-BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.