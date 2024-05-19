Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY8100: $1K first-bet offer for NBA Playoffs

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Apply our Caesars Sportsbook promo code to either NBA Game 7 on Sunday. New players who register with our promo code AMNY8100 can make a large wager on the Pacers vs. Knicks or Timberwolves vs. Nuggets. There are also multiple odds boosts available for each game on the Caesars app.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! CLAIM OFFER PROMO CODE: AMNY81000 SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,000 BACK

ON CAESARS! BET NOW

Use our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 to make a bet up to $1,000 on either NBA game on Sunday. If you don’t win your first wager, Caesars will give you a bonus refund.

The Knicks have a chance to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals with a win over the Pacers on Sunday afternoon. The home team has won every matchup in this series, so New York fans have to like their chances.

Create an account here with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000. Bet up to $1K on an NBA game and get a bonus refund after a loss.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Use $1K Bet for Pacers-Knicks

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNY81000 New User Offer First Bet Up to $1,000 Bonus Last Verified On May 19, 2024 Information Confirmed By Russ Joy

The Knicks are 3.5-point favorites over the Pacers, but you don’t have to bet on the spread with this offer. There are tons of different markets to choose from, including player points and quarter props. With a win, the Knicks will go on to face the Celtics in the conference finals. Boston still has the best odds to win the title.

On Sunday night, the Timberwolves are five-point underdogs on the road against the Nuggets. Minnesota dominated in Game 6 at home, giving them a chance to eliminate the defending champs. Track the live odds during the action on the Caesars app. Once you use the welcome offer, go to the promotions page to use a 50% SGP boost for either NBA game.

How to Register Using Our Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Take these easy steps to get started with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code. it only takes a couple of minuted to sign up for an account.

Sign up here with our promo code AMY8100 and provide the info needed to confirm your identity. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app on your mobile phone and allow for location services. Deposit money into your account using an accepted payment method, such as online banking, PayPal or a credit/debit card. Place a bet up to $1,000 on the Pacers-Knicks or any other game.

A losing bet will trigger a bonus refund. You can use a bonus bet of the same amount on any game this week.

Odds Boosts for Both Game 7s on Sunday

There are new odds boosts released each day on the Caesars app. Here are some of the options on Sunday for the two NBA matchups.

Jalen Brunson over 29.5 points and over 7.5 assists (+180)

Tyrese Haliburton over 19.5 points and over 7.5 assists (+225)

Josh Hart over 14.5 points and over 11.5 rebounds (+450)

Karl-Anthony Towns over 19.5 points and Rudy Gobert over 12.5 rebounds (+325)

Nuggets win and Jamal Murray over 24.5 points (+375)

Nikola Jokic over 29.5 points and Anthony Edwards over 2.5 made three-pointers (+225)

Click here to register using our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000. Bet up to $1,000 on an NBA game and get bonus refund if it loses.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! CLAIM OFFER PROMO CODE: AMNY81000 SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,000 BACK

ON CAESARS! BET NOW

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.