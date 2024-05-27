Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 unlocks $1K bet for Celtics-Pacers, Stars-Oilers

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Use our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 to make your favorite pick on the Celtics vs. Pacers, Stars-Oilers, or any other game. Apply our code when signing up to place a large wager and take advantage of daily odds boosts.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! CLAIM OFFER PROMO CODE: AMNY81000 SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,000 BACK

ON CAESARS! BET NOW

Place a bet up to $1,000 on Memorial Day after signing up with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000. If your wager loses, a bonus bet of the same amount will be added to your account.

The Pacers have to get a win on Monday to extend this series. I think they should’ve won two of the three games so far, but Indiana has failed to close late in the 4th quarter. This is just one option for your opening wager. The holiday features a full day of MLB action and an NHL playoff game in Edmonton.

Sign up here to apply our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000. New players can make a bet up to $1,000 and get a bonus bet refund if it loses.

NBA Playoff Props for Our Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNY81000 New User Offer First Bet Up to $1,000 Bonus Last Verified On May 27, 2024 Information Confirmed By Russ Joy

The Celtics are 7.5-point favorites on Monday night, but the spread isn’t the only market available for this welcome offer. Check out all of the different props for Jayson Tatum, Myles Turner, Pascal Siakam and Jaylen Brown. There are player props for a variety of stats, including points and rebounds.

NHL fans can use this offer for Game 3 between the Oilers and Stars. The series is tied as they play their first matchup in Edmonton. Go to the promotions tab to find more parlay boosts and other types of betting bonuses.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet Up to $1,000 Today

All new customers can create an account with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code. Take these easy steps to get started in a couple of minutes and place your biggest bet of the week.

Register here with our promo code AMNY81000. It will ask for your full name, email, physical address and other basic info to confirm your identity. Download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app on your iPhone or Android and enable location services. Deposit money into your account using online banking, PayPal, a debit card or another payment method. Place a bet up to $1K on any game.

A losing bet will result in a bonus refund, which you can apply to another game this week.

Odds Boosts for Celtics-Pacers, Stars-Oilers

New odds boosts are released each day for popular sports. Certain markets have enhanced odds, creating higher potential winnings for customers. These are some of the boosts you can find on Memorial Day for the Celtics vs. Pacers and Stars vs. Oilers.

Pascal Siakam over 19.5 points and over 9.5 rebounds: +325

Celtics win and Jayson Tatum over 34.5 points: +275

Jaylen Brown, Andrew Nembhard and Myles Turner each over 1.5 made three-pointers: +400

Jrue Holiday over 14.5 points and Derrick White over 2.5 made three-pointers: +240

Stars win 4-2 against the Oilers: +2300

Joe Pavelski over 1.5 points: +570

Sign up here to use our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY8100 and make a bet up to $1,000 on the game of your choice. If it loses, you’ll get a second chance with a bonus bet.

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! CLAIM OFFER PROMO CODE: AMNY81000 SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,000 BACK

ON CAESARS! BET NOW

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.