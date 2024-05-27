Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 unlocks $1K bet for Celtics-Pacers, Stars-Oilers

Use our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 to make your favorite pick on the Celtics vs. Pacers, Stars-Oilers, or any other game. Apply our code when signing up to place a large wager and take advantage of daily odds boosts.
Place a bet up to $1,000 on Memorial Day after signing up with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000.
The Pacers have to get a win on Monday to extend this series. I think they should’ve won two of the three games so far, but Indiana has failed to close late in the 4th quarter. This is just one option for your opening wager. The holiday features a full day of MLB action and an NHL playoff game in Edmonton.

NBA Playoff Props for Our Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code
The Celtics are 7.5-point favorites on Monday night, but the spread isn’t the only market available for this welcome offer. Check out all of the different props for Jayson Tatum, Myles Turner, Pascal Siakam and Jaylen Brown. There are player props for a variety of stats, including points and rebounds.
NHL fans can use this offer for Game 3 between the Oilers and Stars. The series is tied as they play their first matchup in Edmonton. Go to the promotions tab to find more parlay boosts and other types of betting bonuses.
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet Up to $1,000 Today
Odds Boosts for Celtics-Pacers, Stars-Oilers
New odds boosts are released each day for popular sports. Certain markets have enhanced odds, creating higher potential winnings for customers. These are some of the boosts you can find on Memorial Day for the Celtics vs. Pacers and Stars vs. Oilers.
- Pascal Siakam over 19.5 points and over 9.5 rebounds: +325
- Celtics win and Jayson Tatum over 34.5 points: +275
- Jaylen Brown, Andrew Nembhard and Myles Turner each over 1.5 made three-pointers: +400
- Jrue Holiday over 14.5 points and Derrick White over 2.5 made three-pointers: +240
- Stars win 4-2 against the Oilers: +2300
- Joe Pavelski over 1.5 points: +570

